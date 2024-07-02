While there was much disappointment around Naledi Pandor vacating her position as Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), particularly around her steadfast support for the Palestinian struggle for liberation, the appointment of her successor Ronald Lamola has been welcomed with optimism. Experts have stated that Lamola’s appointment would not result in changes to South Africa’s foreign policy.

Under the Government of National Unity (GNU), Lamola was announced as the new Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, while Alvin Botes retained his position as deputy minister with Thandi Moraka. All three are from the ANC. Na'eem Jeenah, senior researcher at Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA), says he does not foresee any changes in foreign policy under Lamola, as the minister does not, by themselves, determine foreign policy. “The president plays a central role in this, and the ANC has been and will continue to be as well, as we saw with the Ukraine issue. Further, most of the more 'controversial' according to some political parties, IR stances are clear ANC positions, and Lamola will not seek to overturn them.”

Jeenah adds that Lamola was centrally involved in South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ for war crimes in Palestine. “Lamola also, as a result of his involvement in that case, was a target of the ire of local Zionists - along with Minister Pandor and DIRCO DG, Zane Dangor. For all these reasons, we should not expect any change in policy on Palestine, Ukraine, BRICS, etc.” While there were concerns that the DA would attempt to change South Africa’s foreign policy under the GNU, Jeenah said this was unlikely.