Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) deputy chairperson Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto alleged killer has been remanded to custody until April. Lungile Anthony Madolo was arrested days after Dinginto was shot and killed in her home.

He had been represented by Legal Aid but yesterday a private lawyer told the Athlone Magistrates’ Court that he has taken over the case. The State prosecutor said the autopsy, statements and ballistic reports were still outstanding. The case was postponed to April 4 for further investigations.

Dinginto’s family and supporters were present at court. The victim’s sister Nontsomi Nqothole shouted “Go away!” as the accused went down the stairs into the court cells. “When I saw the accused, I became really angry. It brought back all the memories of the day Guffy was killed,” she said outside court.

Before Guffy was gunned down, the accused reportedly visited her home and asked for her. Days later, on December 10, Dinginto was sleeping in her back room when her shooter broke into her home. She was shot several times in the face and head.

Her shocked family, who heard the gunshots, made the horrific discovery minutes later. They found her lifeless body in the bathroom. Three days after the murder, the police offered a R50,000 reward for information about a person of interest in the murder, identified as Lungile Anthony Madolo, 35, aka Fire.