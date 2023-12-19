Cops have made a breakthrough in the murder of Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) deputy chairperson Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto and arrested a suspect who had gone on the run to the Eastern Cape. Lulama, 56, was killed in her home after the suspect reportedly visited her home a few days earlier.

In the early hours of Sunday, 10 December, Lulama’s flat in the backyard of her family’s NY 110 home was broken into. SHOT DEAD: ‘Guffy’ Dinginto. Picture supplied She was shot five times in the head and face and collapsed in her bathroom. Her family made the grim discovery after waiting for the gunshots to stop.

Sister Nontsomi Nqothole said: “I was with my mother when we heard a noise in the backyard but we were scared to go out and investigate. “We then heard the gunshots at the back. I told my elderly mom not to go look because I’m sure he would have killed us too. “At about 2.40am we went to the back and I saw my sister lying in the pool of blood and that is when I called my neighbours who called the police.”

HEARTSORE: Sister Nontsomi Nqothole. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The grieving woman also shared that after Lulama heard about the suspect’s visit, she went to speak to his mother. “She wanted to know why the suspect wanted to see her. And then she reported the matter to the police and then she was killed three days later.” After the shooting, more than 10 police vans went in search of the suspect and even picked up his manskappe but had no luck in locating him.