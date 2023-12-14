Police have identified a person of interest in the murder of the deputy chairperson of the Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF), Lulama Dinginto. Cops have now put up a R50 000 reward for information about the murder and the person of interest identified as Lugile Anthony Madolo, 35, also known as “Fire”.

Dinginto, 56, was gunned down in her home in NY 110, Gugulethu, just after 4am on Sunday. Cpf deputy chairperson Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto was gunned down in Gugulethu. Picture supplied Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police have also put up a reward that they hope will lead to the arrest and conviction of suspects responsible for Dinginto’s murder. The mother of two was found lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom by her sister and mother. She was shot five times in her head and face. Dinginto died on the scene.

Swartbooi says: “The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service.” He said police have also identified a person of interest. WANTED BY COPS: Lugile ‘Fire’ Madolo. Picture supplied Swartbooi says: “Lugile Anthony Madolo, 35, also known as ‘Fire’, has been identified as a person of interest, and detectives would like to question him in connection with the incident.”