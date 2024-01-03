A Philippi neighbourhood watch member was killed after a threat was made on her life. Nosipho Sopuwa was gunned down by a man while washing her clothes in her Browns Farm home on Sunday afternoon.

She had apparently reprimanded someone who then threatened her. A source close to the investigation said: “The crime fighter was killed just after confronting someone during their patrols and then some time later, she was killed in her home.” The shooter got out of a car, while another suspect remained in the car.

Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) Dumisani Qwebe says they will not be deterred: “The shooting of crime fighters is not going to make us back down from making sure that we stand up against violent crimes. There is no turning back, we have to move forward. “Whoever kills a crime fighter, is attacking the State. We are going to make sure that all the killers are arrested. “We condemn the killing of the neighbourhood watch member. We will not rest until she gets the justice she deserves. We wish to extend our condolences to her family.”