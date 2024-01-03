A Philippi neighbourhood watch member was killed after a threat was made on her life.
Nosipho Sopuwa was gunned down by a man while washing her clothes in her Browns Farm home on Sunday afternoon.
She had apparently reprimanded someone who then threatened her.
A source close to the investigation said: “The crime fighter was killed just after confronting someone during their patrols and then some time later, she was killed in her home.”
The shooter got out of a car, while another suspect remained in the car.
Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) Dumisani Qwebe says they will not be deterred: “The shooting of crime fighters is not going to make us back down from making sure that we stand up against violent crimes. There is no turning back, we have to move forward.
“Whoever kills a crime fighter, is attacking the State. We are going to make sure that all the killers are arrested.
“We condemn the killing of the neighbourhood watch member. We will not rest until she gets the justice she deserves. We wish to extend our condolences to her family.”
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Nyanga police attended a complaint on Sunday, December 31. Upon their arrival at a nearby hospital, they found the body of an unknown woman who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her body. The victim was declared deceased by the medical personnel.
“The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested. The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation. Nyanga police are investigating a murder.”
Sopuwa is the second female crime fighter who died after being threatened. On 19 December, Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto, was gunned down in her Gugulethu home.