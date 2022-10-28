Thousands of mense, who rent from the City of Cape Town, will become homeowners over the next few years thanks to the City’s new “No Cost Transfer Programme”. What this means is that those in long-stay who wish to buy the property will no longer need to pay a fee in line with national regulations.

This will empower approximately 20 000 people over the coming years with title deed ownership, becoming homeowners. As part of the newly approved No Cost Transfer Programme the City will: – Approach the provincial and national authorities to deviate from the national housing code provision forcing beneficiaries to settle outstanding debts on a property before ownership can be transferred

– Fund the payment of transfer fees on behalf of beneficiaries, and fix these fees at R2 500 regardless of the property value. – Write-off rental and municipal services arrears on rental units where these are in excess of the relevant national housing subsidy. Addressing council on Thursday, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “This is life-changing for the people of Cape Town particularly people who live on the Cape Flats who have lived in those rental stocks for decades without ever being able to own their property.

“In many cases they have lived there for many generations, they have raised kids and grandkids there and never had the prospect of owning their own home.” NEW PROGRAMME: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The program will apply to the single residential homes and maisonettes only. “We are now saying they can own it, we will pay the full transfer cost and scrap any outstanding fees and debt on those properties.”

The Mayor added that 1500 families will be available to benefit from this by June 2023 and a further 6000 after June. One of the people benefiting from this is Gadija Jafta from Lotus River, who has been renting the property for 50 years. “The house was passed on from my mother’s side after my mother passed away, that was when I started renting the house,” Gadija says.