The government’s IT services could be severely disrupted this week when employees of the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) go on strike over the entity’s refusal to increase their salaries by 7.5%.
Sita says its offer of 4.5% is final.
The Public Servants Association general manager Reuben Maleka says the strike will have a huge impact on government institutions.
”The strike will cripple the entire government internet and network for every state entity and government departments, including service departments such as home affairs, licensing by the department of transport and the SA Social Security Agency, etc,” he said.