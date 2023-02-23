The City of Cape Town has warned of a scammer who is impersonating Mayco member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, on social media platforms. The City has now urged residents to be aware of housing scammers impersonating its officials and reminded them that they do not need to pay for a housing opportunity.

Booi said the scammer was asking residents to pay for housing opportunities as well as to assist with housing-related enquiries. BEWARE: The ‘real’ Richard Malusi issues caution. “The accounts have been created by scammers and we have reported the profiles to the social media platforms. We ask residents to please be aware of scammers pretending to work for the City, and not fall victim to their attempts. “Residents must remember that we will not ask them to pay for a housing opportunity and we will not ask residents to pay to register on the City’s Housing Needs Register.“If residents think that they might have been the victim of a housing scam, please report it to the South African Police Service for investigation.”

Booi said qualifying beneficiaries were registered on the Housing Needs Register at no cost, and the register, which was protected, updated and audited, was necessary to prevent queue-jumping. “This is especially important given the very acute need for housing opportunities,” he said. IGNORE IT: The scam. The City encouraged residents to update their details on the Housing Needs Register: https://web1.capetown.gov.za/web1/HWL2012Online/