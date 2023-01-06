The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements is warning residents to be aware of the latest housing scam that asks you to pay for government housing assistance.
The department has learnt of a WhatsApp message that is being circulated, claiming to assist mense to get a house within two weeks.
Residents are asked to pay R2 300 for an approval letter and title deed in order to receive a housing opportunity.
Specific areas targeted include Khayelitsha, Stellenbosch, Montana, Paarl and Mitchells Plain.
Residents should be aware that no payment is required to be placed on the housing demand database or any related housing service.
The request for payment should alert residents to the offer being a scam.