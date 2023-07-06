The Western Cape Missing People Unit (WCMPU) has asked for public’s help in finding a mentally ill man who has been missing for four months. The 25-year-old Terence Lucas was last seen on Wednesday, March 8, in the Salberau area of Elsies River.

According to his caregiver, who asked not to be named, Terence wasn’t long in her care when he left their home. “Ek bly in Elsiesrivier en hy is unfamiliar met Elsies. I’m very worried about him because he is sick. For all that I know he could be walking barefoot in the street,” she explained. At the time of his disappearance, Terence was wearing black takkies, a beige hoodie and beige pants.

Gone: Terence Lucas. Picture supplied The carer said his medication was still at home and so he is likely to be deurmekaar. “He isn’t himself now, he is vulnerable, that is if he is in Elsies. People must just look out for a very young man who seems lost and report it to the nearest police station,” she says. Saps had not respond when the Daily Voice inquired about Terence’s disappearance.

Candice van der Rheede, the founder of the WCMPU, asked mense to help find Terence. HELP: Van der Rheede. File photo “We need to find him because his caregiver and family are concerned about him. We need the help of the public in finding Terence Lucas,” Van der Rheede pleaded. “Please be on the lookout for him. He has been gone a long time and up till today there have been no leads on the whereabouts of Terence.”