The tiny South Pacific nation of the Cook Islands reported its first Coronavirus-related death on Sunday, two years after the pandemic broke out.

A 63-year-old woman died on her way to hospital on the island of Aitutaki late Saturday.

Prime Minister Mark Brown said: “She had had all three anti-Covid vaccinations, but also had several serious underlying health conditions.”

The island nation had been remarkably free from Covid-19 until an outbreak of the Omicron variant emerged after it reopened its border to travellers from New Zealand early this year.

It had recorded 4,727 cases of which 735 are active.

