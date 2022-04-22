A Vrygrond feeding scheme is in dire straits after their 500 litre Jojo water tank was stolen during load shedding.

Mymoena Scholtz, the director of Where Rainbows Meet Training and Development organisation says 1000 people will now suffer as the tank was sustaining their vegetable garden and soup kitchen.

“About three weeks ago, when we came to work in the morning, we found the tank lying on its side and off from its normal spot,” she explains.

“Two weeks later the thieves came back and stole it, this time during load shedding. The tank is a huge asset for the garden because we grow veggies for the soup kitchen in order to feed more than 1000 people a day.

“I do not understand why thieves would do this to an organisation that takes care of its community and most importantly feeds those that are destitute.

“How does one carry something so big over our fence without thinking of the damage done to so many people?”

Mymoena is begging for mense to help find the green tank that stands about 2.2 metres tall and is 1.8 metres wide.

APPEAL FOR HELP: Mymoena

“We appeal to anyone that knows about this or sees this in a yard or at veggie gardens that never had a Jojo tank before. We are now suffering because of other people’s greed or need for drugs.”

“The garden is more than 20 years old and it is blooming now with fresh organic vegetables.

“The donations that we received do not really cover a 1000 people a day, therefore we grow our own vegetables. We use our own funds.”

For any info on the missing Jojo tank, call Mymoena on 073 261 8864.

[email protected]