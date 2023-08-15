Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a man was found in a car covered in a tarp. According to a resident, the family of Llewellyn Arendse, 24, were alerted to his murder after someone had said on Facebook that “there was a present waiting for them” in the broken down white BMW that stood on the corner of Malva and Dahlia Street in Scottsville, Kraaifontein.

The victim was shot in his face and held a cigarette lighter in his hand. body of a 24 year old Llewelyn Arendse was found inside a car, he was shot. The car was covered with a tarp.pic solly The resident, who did not want to be named, says after receiving the Facebook message they went to the car and lifted up the black tarp to make the gruesome discovery. “He was in the front passenger seat. If we didn’t get that message we would never have found his body.”

Llewellyn’s hartseer mom Lizma Arendse says her son was innocent and acted strangely before his death. Lizma Arendse mom of Llewelyn Arendse whos body was found in the car -pic solly “On Saturday night he asked me to forgive him for any wrongdoing. He probably had a premonition that he was going to die. “Someone came to call us on Sunday afternoon just after 2pm to say they recognised him as the dead man in the car.

“On Saturday night I had a nightmare of being shot myself. “I cannot believe that my son had been killed so brutally. Hy was nie ‘n stoute kind nie, and always assisted people with odd jobs. He didn’t have any children.” Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says Kraaifontein police are investigating a murder.