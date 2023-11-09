Strand went bos for Springbok World Cup winner Damian Willemse yesterday. Hundreds of excited residents lined up to welcome their hero home. The 25-year-old utility back was a key man in the history-making Bok squad who won a fourth Webb Ellis Cup in France last month.

Willemse was welcomed by a sea of fans in green and gold who flocked to his childhood home in Hassan Khan Avenue. MAAK DIE BOK JOL VOL: Hundred stieked uit Residents could not contain their excitement as Willemse arrived in style in a black BMW convertible, with the top down. According to Willemse, this was the first time he’s been “back in the ‘hood” since he played in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final in May for the Stormers.

HOME: Damian with sister He says: “It feels great to be back home. I haven’t been home since I left for the URC finals, so it’s great to be back as a champ. “It’s great to be received by the people of Strand, my community. It’s very special to come back home to something like this. The two-time Rugby World Cup champion also addressed his community and expressed his gratitude for their support, saying: “Dankie vir julle uitkoms, ek is dankbaar.

MAAK DIE BOK JOL VOL: Hundred stieked uit Long-time neighbour Mana Fredericks described Willemse as a genuine ou. He says: “Hy is ‘n plat-op-die-grond man, hy het altyd tyd om ’n foto te vat met ’n mens. “Damian is net Damian, hy is ’n groot voorbeeld vir die laaities.”

BUUR: Mana Fredericks Florence Ruiters, 72, adds: “I watched his last few matches, he is fantastic on the field. My tears were rolling for Damian.” EMOTIONAL: Fan Florence Ruiters was in tears Gordons Bay resident Steven Peterse, the brains behind local clothing brand Disi Punt, said Willemse should be celebrated for his amazing achievements. He says: “I brought a present for him, a T-shirt that says ‘Disi Bokke’ because he is such an inspiration for the youth and he has set a great example.

PROUD: Steven Peterse designed special T-shirt As the Daily Voice drove through the streets of Stand, youngsters were chanting the star’s name and cheering. Jason Hartnick, 14, says: “It is a privilege to meet a superstar because I look up to him. He is one of my favourite players in the Springbok team.” Jason Hartnick, 14. Picture: Byron Lukas. A cheerful Willemse interacted with supporters, posing for pictures and selfies and signing their Bok T-shirts.