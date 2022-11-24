The family of a 16-year-old teen believe he was killed because of his amazing cricketing skills. Adrian Smith, a promising young player from Young Ones Cricket Club in Kraaifontein, was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon when heartless varke opened fire on him in Cavalleria Street in Scottsdene.

His cousin Questeline Links says Adrian started playing for the club in June but quickly made a name for himself as an outstanding player. “They were jealous of him because he always managed to get a wicket on his first ball,” she explains. “He was due to get an award on December 6 and was really looking forward to it. He was the star and hero of the Young Ones.” On Wednesday, Adrian’s devastated parents Margaret and Lionel had identify his body at the morgue. “His mom Margaret fainted when they brought her the news of his death,” says Questeline.

The community suspects the killer is a member of a rival cricket club. “All their opponents feared when Adrian came onto the pitch, he was a formidable batsman as well. “Die jongens het hom gejag oor hy so goed krieket speel,” adds Questeline.

SO SAD: Adrian Smith, 16, was a promising cricketer After Adrian was shot, chaos broke out as kwaad residents went on a rampage apparently looking for his killer. Mense ran for their lives as a house located opposite Cavelleria Primary was pelted with stones, and mothers grabbed their laaities and ran for safety. Police and LEAP officers arrived to try and quell the violence. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says Kraaifontein SAPS responded to the complaint at around 11.50am.

“They found the body of an unknown boy who sustained gunshot wounds to his body,” he confirms. “The 16-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is gang-related.”