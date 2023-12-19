Cookbook author and celebrity chef Fatima Sydow has passed away, her family confirmed on Tuesday. Fatima, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday with twin sister Gadija Sydow Noordien, was diagnosed with Soft Tissue Sarcoma in December 2020.

The vivacious cookbook author and TV host shared her cancer journey with her thousands of followers on social media up till a few days ago when she posted a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed surrounded by loved ones following fake reports that she had died. Fatima recently celebrated her 50th birthday with twin sister Gadija Sydow Noordien. File photo Her family released a lengthy statement on her social media platforms, confirming her passing on Tuesday. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Fatima Sydow, renowned culinary artist and beloved personality, who left an indelible mark on the culinary world.

"Fatima, known for her exceptional culinary skills, infectious enthusiasm and warm personality, passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her immediate family after battling soft tissue sarcoma for about three years. "Fatima's journey in the culinary world touched the hearts of many when she inspired countless individuals with her passion for food and commitment to sharing her cultural heritage through her recipes." The family further said that Fatima was unapologetic about her background, coming from humble beginnings, and continued to generously share herself with the community.

“Despite her ascent to culinary stardom, Fatima remained rooted in her origins, always embracing and celebrating the richness of her Cape Malay heritage.” In October, a benefit show called “A Song for you Fatima Sydow”, was held at the Artscape Theatre, after she made a public plea for financial support. Fellow celebrities have expressed their sadness at her passing.

Singer Madeega Anders says Fatima was an amazing friend to her. “I'm sad yet relieved that she has passed. She suffered a lot during these last few days. My fondest memories will definitely be our random get togethers at her house and her sending me the most beautiful songs that she wanted me to learn and sing.” Author Yusuf Daniels said on Facebook: “I don't think some of you understand just what an amazing woman this was. Sadly she has left us. Fatima Sydow Cooks you will be missed, my lovely. That infectious smile and that fun loving spirit.” Singer Robin Pieters said: "Auntie Fatima Sydow Cooks wove threads of culinary magic, leaving an indelible mark on our kitchens and hearts. Her voice, a steadfast companion through lockdown's trials, now echoes in our memories, dearly missed.”