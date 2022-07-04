Two women are believed to have drowned in Hermanus on Sunday. According to News 24 the women have been identified as Sanet Visagie and Marie Gelant, the mother and aunt of former Springbok rugby player Breyton Paulse.

Breyton confirmed the tragic incident to Netwerk 24 saying: “It is very sad. Pray for me and my family”. NSRI Hermanus station commander, Andre Barnard, said just after 3pm, the National Sea Rescue Institute's Hermanus duty crew was activated following reports of two people floating near the old harbour. "The sea rescue craft Rotarian Burnett was launched and NSRI rescue swimmers along with our NSRI rescue vehicle and St Johns Ambulance services responded directly to the scene. WC Government Health EMS were activated," he said.

Barnard said while responding, calls were also received that two women had washed off the old harbour wall. He said upon arrival at the scene, just off-shore of the Hermanus old harbour, two adult females were located and recovered on to the NSRI rescue craft. "Rescue teams initiated CPR efforts and the women were brought to the NSRI rescue station where CPR was continued by paramedics.