Residents living close to the Maitland swimming pool are gatvol with the derelict swembad, which has become a dumping ground, a gang hotspot and home to vagrants. They claim the City of Cape Town is not acting quickly enough to solve the problem.

A resident who lives opposite the pool says mense have had clothes stolen off their washing line, and also had a break-in. “I live in a complex right next to the pool, people go in there and do all sorts of things, it has a horrendous smell and is dilapidated,” he says. “Not only is it unhealthy but at any time they burn copper or use it as a drug den.

“It is more than just a health risk, it is also a safety risk. People jump over the fence of the complex and steal batteries out of cars. “There are human faeces, and an incident where a discarded foetus was found, meaning someone had an abortion.” Ebrahim Jassiem, deputy chairperson of the Maitland residents and ratepayers’ association, says the pool has not been in use for almost 20 years.

DERELICT: Waiting to be demolished “The walls look like it is going to collapse at any moment, which is a major concern for the community,” he adds. “We want to put up a multi-purpose community centre for the youth and elderly to spend their time there. Funding has been allocated by the City but it is taking forever to get off the ground.” City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo says the delay has been due to some administrative issues but work was due to commence this month.