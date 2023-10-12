The State shocked the gallery in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday when it withdrew all charges against three of the accused in the Thabo Bester jailbreak case. Initially, 12 suspects were on the charge sheet, including Bester, his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara, Zanda Moyo, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former Integritron Integrated Solutions camera technician Teboho Lipholo, suspended G4S employee Tieho Frans Makhotsa, former G4S guard Buti Masukela, suspended G4S employee Natassja Jansen and G4S employees Joel Makhetha, Moeketsi Ramolula and Thabang Mier.

However, State prosecutor Amanda Bester told the court that charges were being withdrawn against Jansen, Ramolula and Mier. OUT: Natassja Jansen. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) The trio, who had been out on bail, were allowed to leave the dock immediately, and the relief on their faces was visible. There was also some confusion between legal representatives as to who was really representing Bester, as a new attorney came onto the record.

Bester’s lawyer, Jan Loubser, told the court he will be working alongside advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents their client. But there was an objection from high-profile advocate Dali Mpofu. The court asked the legal eagles to sort the matter out between themselves and Bester.