Thousands of Piketberg residents have signed a petition calling for the bail application of murder accused cop, Richard “Makka” Smit, to be denied.

Tempers flared at the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court on Friday when protesters saw a large contingent of cops escort the constable, 36, accused of murdering his girlfriend Natasha Lee-Grey Booise, 30.

The mom of one was mercilessly gunned down by Smit in full view of her 11-year-old son while walking with relatives through the dorpie last Sunday.

Natasha’s death has sparked an uproar in the community after it was revealed that Smit had shot her with his service pistol while he was off duty.

According to her family, the cop had been abusing his girlfriend for years and had isolated her from her family.

Last Sunday, relatives from Paarl had come to visit Natasha’s family in Piketberg and Smith allegedly became enraged when she opted to spend the day with her family.

He allegedly stalked her as she showed her relatives the town before killing her.

Smit returned to court as angry residents once again showed their support for Natasha.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says Smit is charged with murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a public area.

“More charges are likely to be added ...

“His case has been postponed to 13 January for formal bail application. The State will oppose bail.

“Hundreds of people gathered outside Piketberg Magistrates’ Court and handed over a memorandum of demands to the NPA, SAPS and the Department of Justice.

“They also handed over a petition with more than 3 000 names.

“The State was told that there are 11 000 more online/electronic signatures opposing bail against the accused.”

According to the memorandum, the residents believe if he is released on bail, he will intimidate Natasha’s family who are also state witnesses.

In the memorandum, they describe Smit as “arrogant” saying previous brushes with the law did not deter him.

Meanwhile, Natasha’s family is preparing to lay her to rest this week.

