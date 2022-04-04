Some of Will Smith’s upcoming movies have been put on hold in the wake of the Oscars klap controversy.

The actor has resigned from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences after shocking the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock in the face for making a bald joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Now the film industry has seemingly hit back, with both Netflix and Sony putting the Oscar-winning actor’s projects on hold, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix was in the process of finding a new director for Fast and Loose, after David Leitch withdrew before the Oscars.

And Sony has put the brakes on Bad Boys 4.

On Friday, the 53-year-old star quit the Academy, saying: “I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

Smith said he “betrayed” the trust of the Academy and “deprived” nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate.

“I am heartbroken,” he said, ending his statement with a vow to “never again allow violence to overtake reason”.

Academy president David Rubin said he accepted the resignation, but would “continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.

The King Richard star’s resignation means that he will no longer be able to vote for the Oscars, but he can still be nominated, attend future ceremonies and keep his Best Actor Oscar that he won last Sunday.

