Kourtney Kardashian soek aandag op ’n Maandag.

The arme reality TV star is kwaad that her more popular sisters’ dramas are overshadowing her wedding.

The 42-year-old star is set to marry rocker Travis Barker, but Kim’s divorce and new berk, Kylie’s pregnancy, and Khloe and her joller ex are hogging the headlines.

NEW COUPLE: Kim & Pete Davidson

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Kourt is furious that this latest family drama is overshadowing the wedding planning.

“For her, the wedding is the biggest deal of her life and she just felt that for once it should be all about her.

“But typically, everyone else's drama is overshadowing it.

“All the planning was supposed to be covered as part of the Hulu show – but now it’s back to the Kim [Kardashian] storyline as it always is.”

The mom of three and Travis, 46, got engaged in October but their wedding has been put on hold until Kylie Jenner gives birth.

The insider said: “The wedding plan was to wait until Kylie has the baby, so they were planning for a late spring date as that’s a good time but having to leave enough room so as be sensitive so as not to put it too close to Kim’s wedding anniversary date.

BUN IN THE OVEN: Kylie

“She’s waited this long to get married and she wants it to be special.”

Individual members of the Kardashian/Jenner family are currently focused on their own issues, rather than Kourtney's upcoming wedding.

ENGAGED: Kourt and Travis Barker

“Right now, no one in the family is even that interested in her wedding plans – as her sisters seem to be preoccupied.

“The focus is back on Kim and her Kanye drama, and Khloe’s relationship worries and Kylie's baby.”

