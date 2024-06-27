A new comedy production, ‘Look Who's Joking with Wayne McKay’, is set to bring the laughs to Cape Town this July. Popular stand-up comedian Wayne McKay brings his latest show to the Wave Theatre stage.

The 56-year-old Strandfontein comic says his sharp wit and unique take on life is what keeps him relevant in this modern world of comedy. The dad of two is a celebrated stand-up comedian who navigates his way through the ever changing times of the entertainment industry while trotting along the waves of increasing technology and keeping up with social media. Lekker lag: Show flyer. Picture: supplied Fresh off his successful performances on the MSC Splendida, Wayne says for him, there are no sacred cows in comedy.

"No race, no sex, no religion, no identity, no sexuality, no concept, absolutely nothing on this planet, nothing that can be conceived of by the mind, is above criticism. "This same logic applies to jokes. No group is above joking about. It doesn't matter how much you're "punching down" or "punching up," jokes are jokes and, unless it explicitly condones mistreatment or downplay mistreatment, it should be treated like every other joke ever made." He says of his new show: "It's a very intimate show that deals with various issues in our country.

“The show incorporates a variety of art forms including music, stand-up comedy, and meta-commentary. It’s not just about getting laughs – it’s about changing what we think and maybe even what we do. As a comedian, I have a role to play in articulating and challenging some of the most pressing issues of the day.” Drawing from personal experiences, McKay aims to connect with the audience, sharing the bright side of challenging years. He will perform his new show at the Wave Theatre Café, 44 Long Street on July 25 and 26.