The Cape’s Flats comedy king Wayne McKay returns to the stage and is excited to be performing in his one-man show at the Artscape next month. The show promises authentically Afrikaans humour as Wayne teams up with Vulture Productions for “AfriSnaaks”.

It delves into the quirks that come with a Cape Flats upbringing, and brings to life a mosaic of characters who paint a linguistically-charged picture of South African society. Wayne says: “It’s lekker to be back on stage again. I’m looking forward to having loads of interaction with the audiences again. It’s such a blessing to be able to perform in front of live audiences again, given the trauma of online shows we had to endure during the pandemic.” Wayne is a seasoned entertainer with a multi-faceted career in comedy, acting, radio, television and emceeing.

In his new show, the father of two takes the audience on a rollercoaster exploration of the Afrikaans language, told with his snappy wit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Mckay (@waynemckay) He explains: “It’s been a rollercoaster. Besides running my events company that keeps me very busy, I’m also busy with a hosting a Vodcast (video podcast) with my long-time school friend Baydu Adams.

“Stand-up comedy has always been my first love, so I’ve been gathering material over the past year and ready to perform it on stage.“ Show director Jeremeo Le Cordeur said: “AfriSnaaks takes you on a journey through the quirks and idiosyncrasies of Afrikaans, showcasing the language’s playful nuances, colloquialisms and absurdities that make it so uniquely humorous. “Audiences can look forward to experiencing, among other things, a bridging of the divides between Afrikaaps and Afrikaans on stage in a humorous way that will have you laughing until you cry.