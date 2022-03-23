Somizi Mhlongo het alweer met sy gat in die botter geval.

The Idols SA judge will host a new talk show titled Downtime with Somizi, which will debut on 1Magic (DStv channel 103) on April 8.

Over 13 episodes, viewers will see the flamboyant media personality talk chat with guests during an activity that takes them outside their comfort zone.

Guests take part in a fun and quirky experience for the first time and then sit down to dinner where topics will be explored in-depth.

Fabulous food and exotic drinks are also on the menu, served by travelling chef and wine connoisseur Xolani Mancotywa.

Guests on the show include Peggy-Sue Khumalo and Connie Ferguson talking about the beauty of love and the pain of loss, and Ntsiki Mazwai and Thandiswa Mazwai waxing lyrical about telling it like it is.

Other featured guests are T-Bo Touch and DJ Sbu, Bobby Motaung and Shauwn Mkhize and Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Nxumalo.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net said Downtime with Somizi would appeal to a diverse audience.

“We’re excited to keep introducing new content to our viewers while celebrating our local icons and our local food.

“It’s another exploration for channel to play in the talk show genre, which viewers have enjoyed,” she said.

[email protected]