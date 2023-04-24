After a week of campaigning to reveal the new “Smile FM Breakfast Show” team, the cat is out of the bag. The Cape Town-based radio station officially revealed the names of the new host and team on Monday via its social media pages.

The big reveal was that radio personality Ryan O’Connor will spearhead “The Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show”, which takes to the air on Monday, May 8. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smile 90.4 FM (@smile904fm) He is joined in the studio by award-winning presenter Success Lekabe, along with former professional rugby player, presenter and sports commentator Ricky Schroeder. Smile FM’s programme manager Naveen Singh said in a statement shared with IOL: “Cape Town will wake up to The Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show on weekdays between 6am-9am, a slot that typically sees a high number of listeners, many of whom are commuting to work and want to hear from charismatic personalities who will entertain them through the metropole’s infamous traffic.

