Chrissy Teigen is celebrating one year sober. The model and cookbook writer marked her alcohol-free anniversary in a candid message on Instagram.

In a video showing the 36-year-old with her singer husband, John Legend, 43, and their kids Luna Simone, 6, and Miles Theodore, 4, Chrissy reflected on moments that passed her by due to her suiping. FAMILY: Chrissy and John with kids She said: “Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling any more anyhow. “I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I – get this – quit drinking! Sigh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) She went on: “Anyhow I feel really good. Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol. “Like when I drank Cafe Patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. “There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look … gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family.