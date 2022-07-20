Chrissy Teigen is celebrating one year sober.
The model and cookbook writer marked her alcohol-free anniversary in a candid message on Instagram.
In a video showing the 36-year-old with her singer husband, John Legend, 43, and their kids Luna Simone, 6, and Miles Theodore, 4, Chrissy reflected on moments that passed her by due to her suiping.
She said: “Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling any more anyhow.
“I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I – get this – quit drinking! Sigh.”
She went on: “Anyhow I feel really good. Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol.
“Like when I drank Cafe Patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol.
“There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look … gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family.
“While I honestly still don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best. I'll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze.”
