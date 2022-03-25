Mzansi’s newest IT couple, AKA and Nadia Nakai, recently stepped out into the public eye for the first time since they came out as being romantically involved.

After months of keeping their relationship under wraps, earlier this month the duo decided to make it public knowledge that they are more than just industry friends.

The couple announced their relationship status with the same Instagram post where they are seen going in for a kiss.

Now that the secret is out, the two hip hop acts shared the stage at a recent gig where it was clear they are in love with each other.

Nadia is clearly smitten by her berk and could not hide the puppy eyes as her man gave her a soentjie on stage.

Aka and Nadia last night performing Jim’s pic.twitter.com/QCQBp8D0H4 — 🏆Moyane Leo🎱 (@leonard_moyane) March 21, 2022

AKA never shies away from showing his leading lady public affection, as seen with his past relationships, to which fans got a front-row seat.

While many people are happy to see that the two rappers have found love again, the naysayers can’t keep their thoughts to themselves.

Nadia split from her American ex-boyfriend rapper Vic Mensa last year and AKA’s fiancée Anele Tembe tragically died.

Their relationship is not without controversy.

For the longest time, Nadia was super tight with her former record label boss Cassper Nyovest, and many fans have taken her relationship with AKA as a dig at Cassper.

The public might still be warming up to the idea of this couple, but it is clear that AKA and Nadia are min gespin by any negative opinions about their relationship.

IOL Entertainment