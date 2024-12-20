Laaities from the Bonnytoun informal settlement received a surprise Christmas bash from a group of dedicated aunties from Hanover Park. The Wynberg Civic Centre buzzed with excitement on Monday as volunteers from the Little Teen Titans non-profit organisation gathered and decorated the hall and hosted a Christmas party for the youngsters.

The NPO, which was formed by mom Alverina van Wyk, has been operating in Hanover Park for several years, addressing social problems. The six aunties are known for forming the first free daycare centre in Hanover Park to assist sukkeling parents. The NPO, which was formed by mom Alverina van Wyk, has been operating in Hanover Park for several years, addressing social problems. MOOI: Mother Xmas and kid Alverina says: “The creche was a way to help parents who were struggling, but also for pensioners who were left with young children in the day as parents went to work to give them a bit of a break.

“But sadly, due the outbreak of Covid-19 and the lockdown, we had to close.” But this has not stopped the group who have continued with various upliftment programmes. Alverina says while working at the Civic Centre, her heart broke when she saw three honger laaities scratching in bins for food.

She explains: "We had an event and these children, with the youngest being only three years old, arrived and were scratching in the bins for leftover food. "They gathered so many bakkies and told me about the children in Bonnytoun starving, and this is when we reached out to the Ward Councillor who helped us connect with the residents. "We spent months raising and gathering donations for the party to help bring some Christmas cheer."

During the event the children were treated to lunch and given brand-new outfits for Christmas. Alverina adds: “We hosted events to raise funds for the party. “We are now embarking on a stationery drive for the new year.”