A new Mr Gay World was crowned in Cape Town on Saturday night, but Puerto Rico’s win has left a bitter taste in the mouth of South African contestant Shannon Kannigan. Eight good-looking delegates went up against each other at the 14th edition of the Mr Gay World pageant, held at the Artscape Theatre.

The competition was tough but in the end, the crowd favourite Jose Lopez Duvont from Puerto Rico bagged the title. The first runner-up was Tony Ardolino from the USA, and second runner-up was Max Appenroth from Germany. Sadly, Mr Gay South Africa was the first to be eliminated when the Top 7 was announced.

The eight participating countries at the grand finale were South Africa, Chile, USA, Puerto Rico, Germany, Philippines, Czechoslovakia and Spain. This is the first victory for Puerto Rico at the event, and Duvont said: “To give my country this moment is mind-blowing. “English is not my first language, it’s Spanish, but I am here so my message to the world is: ‘Never give up on your dream’.”

Part of the duties of the new king is to be an ambassador for LGBTQ+ rights and other causes. “My first step is to use social media to inspire other people and motivate them about body dysmorphia, obesity and giving the tools to help everyone about being confident in their own skin.” The stage was a sea of sexy abs, tattoos and boude as the guys modelled formal wear, swimwear and active wear.

The crowd went mal and were chanting for their favourites. However, Shannon Kannigan from Joburg was not a happy camper. Kannigan made sure he was memorable when he came out in a cream three-piece suit with a veil, and rocked his swimwear with a wooden spoon and a kimono cardigan, but it wasn’t enough for him to secure the win.

BAIE KWAAD: Shannon Kannigan “I am honestly feeling angry and devastated. But life goes on, we’ll get there someday,” he said. “This is not right. I was up till 4am, I was the only one with a presentation. “I know I did well in every challenge and I don’t think this is correct.”