The finalists were unveiled at an event hosted at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton on Monday night, which was attended by media personlity Bonang Matheba, reigning Miss SA Lalela Mswane, actress Thando Thabethe and others.

The top 10 beauties vying for the Miss South Africa 2022 crown have finally been revealed.

The ladies were selected by a panel of judges which included Miss SA 2015 Liesl Laurie, body-positive activist Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz, Dentsu CEO Koo Govender, fashion designer Khosi Nkosi, Editor-in-Chief, Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, actor Simoné Nortmann and actor and TV personality Thando Thabethe.

The others are Anarzade Omar (Gauteng), Ayanda Thabethe (KwaZulu-Natal), Itumeleng Parage (Gauteng), Keaoleboga Nkashe (North West), Lebogang Mahlangu (Gauteng), Luyanda Zuma (KwaZulu-Natal), Ndavi Nokeri (Limpopo) and Pearl Ntshehi (Gauteng).

Two of the top 10 are Kaapse meisies – Luvé Meyer and Tamsyn Jack.

The finalists still have a long way to go and still have to canvass for public votes before taking to the stage in August.

Representing the Cape is Luvé, 25, from Brackenfell.

The brunette has a Bachelor of Health Science and Social Services degree and an honours degree in psychology from the University of South Africa and is a full-time model and small business co-owner.