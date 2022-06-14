The top 10 beauties vying for the Miss South Africa 2022 crown have finally been revealed.
The finalists were unveiled at an event hosted at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton on Monday night, which was attended by media personlity Bonang Matheba, reigning Miss SA Lalela Mswane, actress Thando Thabethe and others.
Two of the top 10 are Kaapse meisies – Luvé Meyer and Tamsyn Jack.
The others are Anarzade Omar (Gauteng), Ayanda Thabethe (KwaZulu-Natal), Itumeleng Parage (Gauteng), Keaoleboga Nkashe (North West), Lebogang Mahlangu (Gauteng), Luyanda Zuma (KwaZulu-Natal), Ndavi Nokeri (Limpopo) and Pearl Ntshehi (Gauteng).
The ladies were selected by a panel of judges which included Miss SA 2015 Liesl Laurie, body-positive activist Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz, Dentsu CEO Koo Govender, fashion designer Khosi Nkosi, Editor-in-Chief, Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, actor Simoné Nortmann and actor and TV personality Thando Thabethe.
The finalists still have a long way to go and still have to canvass for public votes before taking to the stage in August.
Representing the Cape is Luvé, 25, from Brackenfell.
The brunette has a Bachelor of Health Science and Social Services degree and an honours degree in psychology from the University of South Africa and is a full-time model and small business co-owner.
Tamsyn, 25, from Somerset West is an entrepreneur who works with some of South Africa’s leading start-ups and small businesses. The blonde beauty graduated with a Food Science Degree from the University of Stellenbosch.
The Miss SA pageant is back in Gauteng this year, staged at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
The finale will take place on August 13 and will be live on DStv’s M-Net and Mzansi Magic.