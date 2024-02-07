The Kardashians are known not only for their beauty but also for their impressive business models. Kris Jenner doesn’t play when it comes to her children’s success. She makes sure everyone thrives in their respective careers.

With the assistance of her mother, Kim Kardashian worked with multi-award-winning musician Usher on the latest campaign for her underwear brand, Skims. Usher is the face of the new Skim men’s underwear collection set to drop on Monday, February 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day. What makes this collaboration exceptional is that it coincides with the musician’s up-and-coming album, “Coming Home”, set to drop on February 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims) “My name is U.S.H.E.R., some call me Usher. What I do is entertain. I’m wearing Skims cotton boxers. I feel good. The thing I like most about performing is the element of intimacy between me and the audience. The live experience. “The inspiration in this new album ‘Coming Home’ is all about romance. It deals with love, it deals with joy. It’s a love story, but it’s romantic,” said the Grammy-award-winning singer. As a cherry on top, he will also release a song titled, “Naked”, exclusively for Skims.

A genius marketing tool for the Kardashians because that means as the face of Skims, Usher will be wearing Skims underwear during his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 11, and those boxers will be in full display because he’ll be topless to show off not only his abs but the boxers as well. As expected, his fans are excited about the collaboration. “Usher for Skims. Are you insane? Sweet baby Jesus, Kris Jenner just made my week,” said @Twana_Mashandu.