Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are said to be “having the time of their lives” in the bedroom, with the comedian demanding “non-stop” sex.

The 28-year-old has been dating the 41-year-old reality TV star since October following her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

But while there’s sparks between the sheets, the two don’t seem to have much in common.

A source revealed: “Pete and Kim are having the time of their lives physically, but like many of his past conquests, Pete is demanding sex non-stop and there’s not nearly as much connection when they’re outside the bedroom.”

The insider went on to explain that Kim – who has four kids with Kanye – is now “in love” with Pete because she and Kanye were “out of sync” for a long time before calling it quits, but hinted that the Saturday Night Live star is simply enjoying the “perks” of being associated with Kim and her famous family.

“Suddenly Pete swoops in and starts giving her more than she can even handle...

“There’s no doubt he finds her attractive, but he’s also bragging a lot about the exposure he’s gotten since he started dating her.

Kim is playing it cool, however, and doesn’t want Pete to spend the night at her place.

A source said this week: “Kim is crazy about Pete. He is spending most of his time in LA.

“Pete doesn’t spend the night because Kim wants it to be a comfortable situation...”

The insider went on to add that Kim is trying to be “very respectful” of her ex-husband but insisted she is “very serious” about her new relationship and her famous family “love” seeing her so happy.

