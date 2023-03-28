This past weekend, rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai returned to her work duties after taking a brief hiatus following the death of her boyfriend, rapper AKA. Nakai made appearances at Joburg clubs Rockets Bryanston, Montana and Konka. She took to her Instagram account and shared her gig guide with her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) “You never ready, until you try. thank you for all the love and support ❤️ see you this weekend!” she wrote. Later on Monday, Nakai penned a post thanking all those who supported her as she went back to work. "I just want to say THANK YOU to everyone that supported me as I went back to work this weekend. I am so grateful for what people did for me just to make sure I’m okay.

"Sometimes I feel I’m undeserving of the support, the messages the hugs and love from my friends, family, fans aswell as the venues I worked this weekend. It really gave me hope that I will be okay… “There are so many genuinely good people out there and I’ll never take it for granted. THANK YOU guys! ❤️" View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) Her followers showered her with messages of support and praise for getting back to the grind despite still mourning AKA.

Lynn Forbes, the late rapper’s mother, also commented with words of encouragement ahead of her gigs. “Kiernan will be with there with you in spirit every step of the way. Chin up Beautiful … you’ve got this and we got you ❤️.” Nakai on her Instagram stories has been sharing moments from her performance and some of the videos she is being tagged in.