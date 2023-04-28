Rapper and media personality Nadia Nakai celebrated gracing the cover of online magazine “Previdar” with a private soirée featuring close friends, family and entertainment industry celebrities at Johannesburg restaurant and nightspot Zioux on Wednesday night. Dubbed “The Evolution of Nadia Nakai: Naked Without”, the new cover features an upper-body shot of the 32-year-old wearing a thick black leather jacket over a green background.

The cover image was shot by the renowned local photographer Kgomotso Neto. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) The soirée at Zioux was attended by the likes of Moozlie, DJ Zinhle, Relebogile Mabotja, Lerato Sengadi, and Lynn and Kairo Forbes. “Thank you so much to everyone that came to my @previdar cover soiree last night,” she shared on Instagram.

“Had the best time and really felt the love. Thank you to @chivasregalsa and @zioux_jhb for making my night extra special.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) Also on Wednesday, Nadia’s late partner AKA was posthumously awarded a plaque commemorating his “Mass Country” album’s lead single “Lemons (Lemonade)” achieving five times platinum sales in South Africa. According to the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), five times platinum recognises sales of 100 000 equivalent unit sales.