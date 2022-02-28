Kanye West has said some crazy stuff on social media recently, which he wants “banned” from his divorce hearing with Kim Kardashian, according to reports.

The rapper has been busy on Instagram trashing Kim, 41, and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, after the mother of his four kids filed for divorce last year.

Kim said Kanye’s posts contained a “lot of misinformation regarding our private matters”, which had created “emotional distress”.

However, Ye, 44, has now reportedly filed for his social media posts to be ruled inadmissible during their divorce proceedings next week.

His lawyer is alleged to have said: “Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterises the posts in her declaration as misinformation.

“Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye,” TMZ reported, citing court documents.

Kanye hasn’t held back when attacking Saturday Night Live comedian Pete - who he called a “d***head”.

Ye also shared a private message from Pete and said he would never be allowed to meet his kids.

In a new track, Kanye can also be heard taking another jab at the comic.

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” he raps in his new track My Life Was Never Eazy.

Kanye has also filed legal documents to prevent his estranged wife from reverting back to her maiden name.

In legal documents seen by The Mirror, Kanye’s lawyer seems to object to the possibility that Kim may remarry and move some of their joint assets to her own separate accounts.

