When it comes to celebrating her engagement to fiancé Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has nailed it. The singer’s manicurist Tom Bachik shared photo of her nails featuring a gold heart on her middle finger and “J” and “B” initials on her index finger.

Tom captioned the picture, “If you know… then you know Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙏![CDATA[]]>𝙤![CDATA[]]>𝙢 𝘽![CDATA[]]>𝙖![CDATA[]]>𝙘![CDATA[]]>𝙝![CDATA[]]>𝙞![CDATA[]]>𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) And before her nails even had a second to dry, fans rushed to the comment section to rave about J.Lo’s new look. One user wrote, “Bennifer forever! I LOVE IT!” Another added: “This is amazing.”

The nails are of course only a sweet distraction to the star attraction – the 52-year-old’s stunning green diamond engagement ring, which the 49-year-old actor proposed to her with back in April. The couple rekindled their romance after previously dating in 2002 – they got engaged after two months of dating but split 18 months later. In the years that followed their separation, Jennifer went on marry singer Marc Anthony and had twins Maximillian and Emme, 14, with him.