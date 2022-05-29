The memorial details for respected stage and screen actor Jamie Bartlett have been released by his management. Bartlett, 55, passed away on Monday, May 23, after suffering a cardiac arrest in his sleep.

The statement posted on TV presenter and actor Zola Hashatsi's Instagram account, reiterated that the actor's funeral will be a private family affair held in Cape Town. “The Funeral remains a private affair to family and close friends and associates in Cape Town on Wednesday the 1st of June 2022,” said the statement. New details about the memorial service for the larger than life personality which will be held at popular venue Zone 6, were shared in the statement.

“The Memorial Service will be held on Monday the 06th of June 2022 from 16:00 till 20:00 at Zone 6 Venue.” The service will be open to the public, allowing for his fans to say their goodbyes to the former Rhythm City actor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola Hashatsi (@zola_hashatsi) “It will be open to the public as Jamie Bartlett was for the people and the people loved and appreciated him and his artistry. So, on your bike mate, get with it and let’s celebrate a life well lived…”