Cape Town women can prepare themselves for a mega ladies night this weekend as a host of celebrities come together to bring you a night to remember to celebrate Women’s Month.
Wonder Women is set to entertain moms, sisters, daughters, aunts and oumas with music, comedy and dance, courtesy of All Star Entertainment.
The much anticipated event will showcase top South African artists such as Marc Lottering, Tracey Lange, Emo Adams, Katlego Maboe, Jamali, DonVino Prins, Loukmaan Adams, Salome and Idols winner Berry Trytsman.
It’s all taking place on Saturday at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery.
TV star and entertainer Emo Adams directs the show and says: “Ladies, maak julle gereed vir ‘n jol, that’s all I'm saying. Al wat ek gaan sê is kom met high heels en gaan huistoe in tekkies.”
TV and radio presenter and producer Tracey Lange adds: “I love that we get to celebrate women this way with the best talents the country has to offer.
“People hear my voice on the radio daily, but to actually meet and connect with the ladies I talk to everyday; nothing beats that energy in that building and I get to dress up again.”
Audiences can expect a two-hour back-to-back extravaganza with classic power anthems, sprinkled with Mark and Katlego, and a performance by powerhouse girl group Jamali, who have reunited especially for this show.
The Coca-Cola Popstars sensations Jacqui Carpede, Liesl Penniken and Mariechen Luiters now all have their own solo careers but are set to return to stage especially for this event as a once-off just for Cape Town, according to show producer, Olivia Gildenhuys.
“Cape Town holds a special place in our hearts and no better way to celebrate Women’s Day than three friends coming together once more to represent the ladies,” says Liesl.
Tickets for the show can be purchased via Quicket, ranging from R250 to R350 each. The show starts at 8pm.