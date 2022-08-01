Cape Town women can prepare themselves for a mega ladies night this weekend as a host of celebrities come together to bring you a night to remember to celebrate Women’s Month. Wonder Women is set to entertain moms, sisters, daughters, aunts and oumas with music, comedy and dance, courtesy of All Star Entertainment.

The much anticipated event will showcase top South African artists such as Marc Lottering, Tracey Lange, Emo Adams, Katlego Maboe, Jamali, DonVino Prins, Loukmaan Adams, Salome and Idols winner Berry Trytsman. LOCAL TALENTS: Wonder Women tickets for sale on Quicket It’s all taking place on Saturday at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery. TV star and entertainer Emo Adams directs the show and says: “Ladies, maak julle gereed vir ‘n jol, that’s all I'm saying. Al wat ek gaan sê is kom met high heels en gaan huistoe in tekkies.”

READY TO JOL: TV star, entertainer and show director Emo Adams TV and radio presenter and producer Tracey Lange adds: “I love that we get to celebrate women this way with the best talents the country has to offer. “People hear my voice on the radio daily, but to actually meet and connect with the ladies I talk to everyday; nothing beats that energy in that building and I get to dress up again.” EXCITED TO CONNECT: Tracey. Picture Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency/ANA Audiences can expect a two-hour back-to-back extravaganza with classic power anthems, sprinkled with Mark and Katlego, and a performance by powerhouse girl group Jamali, who have reunited especially for this show.