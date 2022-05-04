There are parties left, right and centre in the local soapies tonight and some are met with joy and some are met with a frown. Let’s dig in! Sometimes a party is not always the best thing, for example Nontle (in Generations: The Legacy at 8pm on SABC1) who it seems is starting to regret her impromptu jol! Spyt kom altyd te laat soos ons Auntie Pearl always says!

From one disappointment to the next, Luyolo receives shocking news which ruins his day. And sometimes the most evil things happen while you are sleeping, like Joel who is sleeping peacefully, oblivious of the danger lurking nearby… Nirupa is k** excited about Thu’s birthday – but it seems like Thu doesn’t lus for his own verjaarsdag jol at all.

The gas story is taking over dinge in Imbewu (9pm on e.tv). MaZulu tunes Zithulele and Zakithi to step back from the matter for now. Meanwhile in Mbumbulu, Sebenzile reks his bek and confirms the whole gas story to the church ladies. Hier kom ‘n ding!