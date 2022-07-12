Passionate writers and storytellers in Cape Town now have the opportunity to have their own stories published. On Saturday, the Blaqpearl Foundation launched a book which it hopes will help and encourage mense to dive into the world of creative writing.

The book is titled Creating Books and Stories from people in Cape Town, and entails creative writing workshops and training as well as knowledge and information to promote self-publishing. “This project is a response to the strong need in our communities to create and tell their own stories. “Everyone’s journey is very important and acknowledging this has a great impact on its own,” says Janine Overmeyer, executive director for Blaqpearl Foundation.

“This project aims to inspire and develop agency in the community with the use of arts and culture. “Once our people can read and access more of our own stories and shared experiences and feel pride, this promotes tolerance and understanding for a healthier society,” OPPORTUNITY: Ken Jy Vir My? By Marsha Dean She says the book is a collection of stories of different people who are not professional or qualified writers but ordinary people who want to get their creative work published.

“This book is a collection of stories by the people for the people. “We want to give people access to develop creative writing skills. “We hope to address the need for talented and aspiring writers to be acknowledged and gain the assistance and advice they require.”

One of the contributors is Samantha April, 25, from Mitchells Plain. “It’s been my dream for so long and this finally made me see that people can achieve their dreams,” she says. April says her poem Rise is about overcoming the life’s struggles and hardships.