Aries - March 21 - April 20 Hard work, enthusiasm, and dedication are now paying off for you financially, Aries. New opportunities could be opening up for you to profit from your artistic talents. Just work hard.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Too much work might have you feeling a bit less than your usual self, perhaps even a little feverish and headachy. If so, this is a good day to take some time out, stay home, and get some rest. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

All continues to go well personally and professionally. You’re feeling strong and vigorous, but you might find that you’re a bit vague today. Your mind may not have its usual acuity, and you could be distracted. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 Your high from your recent successes could have you wanting to go crazy purchasing luxury items you didn’t feel were practical before. This is fine as long as you don’t give in to impulse buying.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Not only your own success but that of members of your household could have you on a real emotional high today. Your mind is likely to be buzzing with possibilities for future expansion. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Today may prove to be one of your busiest in a long time, Virgo. The promise of continuing success could find you spending a lot of time on the phone, sending faxes or email. Libra -September 24 - October 23 The downside of this period is that people who aren’t particularly trustworthy could decide to grab your coattails for their own purposes. Some might even ask for loans. Love will find you.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November First, there are new responsibilities and you might doubt your ability to fulfill them. Second, you might find yourself catapulted into the uncomfortable realm of office politics. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Your sensitive side tells you that this is a definite step forward on your spiritual path, but your logical side might cause you to doubt the reality of it. Take comfort in the fact that reality is relative, Sagittarius. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Many of your personal goals have either been met or are in the process of manifesting, Capricorn. This has you feeling exhilarated. However, others around you might have their hands out.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 You’re probably feeling excited and motivated to keep pushing ahead. You might find, however, that increased responsibilities interfere with your social life and wonder if your friends have forgotten you. Pieces - February 20 - March 20