Kanye West’s performance at this year’s Grammy Awards has been cancelled to keep him from running into Trevor Noah on stage.

The rapper, who is nominated for five awards, was cut from the ceremony on April 3, due to his “concerning online behaviour”, according to reports.

The show is set to be hosted by the South African comedian, who Kanye labelled a “koon” in an apparent racist attack on social media.

The 44-year-old has also been harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, his online antics getting him banned by Instagram for 24 hours.

Trevor, 38, speaking on The Daily Show, had criticised Kanye, saying: “I’ll be honest with you — what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything.

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous, because she appropriates Black culture ... but what she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

Reacting to Trevor’s segment, Kanye wrote in a since-deleted post: “All in together now… Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya.”

This a play on words on the original African American slave hymn Kumbaya, My Lord.

Kanye’s old collaborator, The Game, took to Instagram to confirm the news of his axing: “The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming.

“Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions.”

Sunday Trevor said it was never his intention to “cancel” Kanye West amid their ongoing feud.

“I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye,” he tweeted.

