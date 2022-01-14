A Bonteheuwel man has offered free haircuts to primary school boys in his community before school starts next week.

Alistair Pedro, 36, put out a post on Facebook on Thursday offering the free service to the local laaities.

“I’m not a professional barber but I have been cutting hair for 10 years and I’ve lived in this community for 10 years,” he says.

"I taught myself how to cut hair in high school because I couldn't afford haircuts while at school. My parents saw that I enjoyed cutting hair and so they bought me clippers.

"I would like to do this for the boys before school starts because grooming is important and this will give them a good start to the year."

Alistair is unemployed and says he will be giving haircuts from today until Sunday but warns that he can only do “fades and straight cuts”.

"I don’t work now but God provides. My heart is always there for those who are less privileged. My mother used to be like this."

Alistair, who has no children himself, says his home has already started filling up for the free cuts after he posted it on Facebook yesterday.

"Parents have already started bringing their kids even though the notice said Friday but it's okay," he smiles.

He says having been raised by strangers since he was a baby, he admires parents who take care of their children and protect them.

"They are my parents even though I got to know my biological parents as I grew up. I wasn’t adopted or fostered, they just raised me, hence the reason I have so much love for kids."

The haircuts are being offered at 25a David Profit Street.

