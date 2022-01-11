Local DJs got together to raise funds for a little Mitchells Plain girl who is bravely battling leukaemia.

One-year-old Charlie September was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in October.

Her parents Cleo and Sharovsky September say while they haven't received the hefty medical bills yet, their expenses for traveling to and from hospital, certain dietary requirements and other medication had taken a chunk out of their funds.

Sunday’s event was held at the Grillfather in Woodstock and showcased DJs Naeem, Fiegaro, Ralton, Jermaine SA, BUBU, Portia and Clint C.

SELFLESS: The kwaai local DJs

The SASA Boyz Biker Club, along with family and friends of Charlie, was also at the event.

The cover charge was R50, while a raffle was held and several other items auctioned.

Charlie and her parents could not attend as they are in isolation after Charlie recently tested positive for Covid.

The family was video-called and was told that R10 000 had been raised for them.

GENEROUS: SASA Boyz Biker Club

An overjoyed Sharovsky says: “We were dumbstruck when we got called. We are so overwhelmed by the support we received for the event and more importantly, all the prayers that have been going out for her. We can't thank everyone enough for their role in this.”

Grillfather owner Naeem Hossain says: “This event was a pure example of what can be done when we all stand together as one, R10K was raised and yes we know that’s just a drop in the ocean for everything they need but it’s a good start and we look forward in doing this again for them soon.”

