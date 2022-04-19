Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been the subject of break-up rumours after speculation that he allegedly jolled behind the pregnant singer’s back.

But the 34-year-old beauty – who has been dating the rapper since 2020 – was reportedly spotted meeting her berk and his family at an airport in Barbados on Friday.

Rihanna spotted in Barbados last night 🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/Hrs9It5qLk — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) April 16, 2022

This just hours after rumours that the 33 year old cheated on her with shoe designer Amina Muaddi, according to the Daily Mail.

Sources close to the Umbrella hitmaker have denied the claims – which began to surface on Twitter and other social media platforms and prompted Amina herself to come out and quash the rumours with a lengthy statement posted on Instagram.

DENIED CLAIMS: Amina Muaddi

Amina, 34, wrote: “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.

“I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously.

“However, in the last 24 hours I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.

“Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

The Jordanian-Romanian beauty added that she has “respect and affection” for Rihanna and A$AP, who she has worked with before.

She added: “Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for.

“While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend.”

