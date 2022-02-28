Barbie has found her Ken – and now she’s got Ben too.

There has been speculation that actor Ben Affleck is in talks with producers of the forthcoming Barbie movie, who have already cast Margot Robbie as the iconic Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as boyfriend Ken.

The Australian actress is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment company and Greta Gerwig is directing.

Now Hollywood sweethearts Ben and Jennifer Lopez are set to move to Britain later this year for filming, The Mail on Sunday reported.

It is not clear which role Ben has been cast in yet.

“Bennifer”, who rekindled their relationship last May, have instructed property agents to find a place for them to rent, likely in South-West London.

“There is a very trusted team looking for the perfect home for Ben and J-Lo for the summer,” said a source.

LONDON CALLING: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

“It will probably be the usual mansion in a leafy area on the outskirts of London. American stars love areas such as Richmond which, as well as being lovely, is close to Heathrow Airport, but also near enough to some of the big studios such as Leavesden and Shepperton.”

Ben, 49, and mother of two J.Lo, 52, originally met in 2001 on the set of the movie Gigli, and began dating the following year after she split from her second husband, dancer Cris Judd.

They got engaged in November 2002 when Ben proposed with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring, but postponed the wedding in September 2003, two days before they were due to walk down the aisle, citing “excessive media attention”.

They split the following January with Ben marrying actress Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, in 2005.

They divorced in 2018.

