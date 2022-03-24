Youtube boxing star Jake Paul has offered Kanye West and Pete Davidson $30 million (about R450 million) each to take their beef into the ring.

According to a geo tv report, the controversial fighter had a recent talk with TMZ, in which the 25-year-old reiterated that his multimillion-dollar offer was genuine and not a publicity stunt.

Jake raised his concerns about the ongoing social media drama between rapper Kanye, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson and how it was affecting the former couple’s four children.

HIGH STAKES: Boxer Jake Paul

As stated in the geo tv report, Jake said: “I'm kinda sick of them going back and forth and I think it’s affecting the kids’ lives, like Kanye and Kim’s kids.”

He also tweeted: “I have $30m guaranteed for Kanye and $30m guaranteed for Pete + PPV upside. Money will be put in escrow before 6 round boxing match.

“Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted.”(sic)

Kanye, 44, and Pete, 28, have traded combinations of punches on social media lately, with the former calling the latter a “d***head”.

The rapper also made a claymation music video, called EAZY, in which he kidnaps, kills and buries the comedian.

Pete hit back in a leaked text chat in which he taunts Kanye, “I’m in bed with your wife”.

He tells Kanye to “grow the f*** up” before advising him to go for counselling.

