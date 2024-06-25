After twelve weeks of electrifying performances on The Masked Singer SA’s spectacular second season, the semi-final celebrity reveal was a real shocker – especially for three of the show’s distinguished detectives.
Athlone-born singer Jimmy Nevis had viewers in a tizz when he was revealed as this week’s secret celebrity performer on the popular S3 TV show.
In what was a rather puzzling performance by Nevis, the show’s smart detectives had a hard time figuring out who could be the star behind the ‘Boombox’ persona.
J’Something was the only one to correctly identify the mystery singer while Somizi Mhlongo, Skhumba Hlophe and Sithelo Shozi had their money on Idols Season 9 runner-up Brendan Praise.
It was an outright give-away when Jimmy’s dad made an incognito appearance in the clues, when he showed up with a book titled “Pray”.
Jimmy’s dad is a beloved pastor in the Athlone community, and it was also a clue to the mystery celeb’s Biblical name. Jimmy was christened Matthew Peter Le Roux.
Hiding his unique voice, Nevis belted out John Legend’s ‘Tonight’ and “Hold On” by Drake, which had J’Something shouting confidently, “I know this guy!”
Being a musician himself, he recognised Boombox’s distinct tone.
Nevis told Daily Voice it was fascinating experience and jokes: “I think people had their suspicions but for the most part, I wasn’t concerned that they would know its me but I think my dance moves gave it away.”
The fashionista says he enjoyed dressing up in the boxing costume: “The costume was great, I actually had a hand in saying yes or no if there were things that I wanted to add.”
Sadly Boombox’s journey to the finale was cut short by the studio audience’s vote, and the four remaining singers who will battle it out for the Golden Mask trophy are Blue Crane, Owl, Giraffe and Gold.
The finale will be screened on Saturday, June 29 at 6.30pm.