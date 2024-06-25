After twelve weeks of electrifying performances on The Masked Singer SA’s spectacular second season, the semi-final celebrity reveal was a real shocker – especially for three of the show’s distinguished detectives. Athlone-born singer Jimmy Nevis had viewers in a tizz when he was revealed as this week’s secret celebrity performer on the popular S3 TV show.

In what was a rather puzzling performance by Nevis, the show’s smart detectives had a hard time figuring out who could be the star behind the ‘Boombox’ persona. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JMY NVS (@jimmynevis) J’Something was the only one to correctly identify the mystery singer while Somizi Mhlongo, Skhumba Hlophe and Sithelo Shozi had their money on Idols Season 9 runner-up Brendan Praise. It was an outright give-away when Jimmy’s dad made an incognito appearance in the clues, when he showed up with a book titled “Pray”.

Jimmy’s dad is a beloved pastor in the Athlone community, and it was also a clue to the mystery celeb’s Biblical name. Jimmy was christened Matthew Peter Le Roux. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JMY NVS (@jimmynevis) Hiding his unique voice, Nevis belted out John Legend’s ‘Tonight’ and “Hold On” by Drake, which had J’Something shouting confidently, “I know this guy!” Being a musician himself, he recognised Boombox’s distinct tone.

Nevis told Daily Voice it was fascinating experience and jokes: “I think people had their suspicions but for the most part, I wasn’t concerned that they would know its me but I think my dance moves gave it away.” The fashionista says he enjoyed dressing up in the boxing costume: “The costume was great, I actually had a hand in saying yes or no if there were things that I wanted to add.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Masked Singer South Africa (@maskedsingerza)