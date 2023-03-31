We are closing the month of March in style so put on your dancing shoes and stiek uit at the Mojo Market for a jol with Jimmy Nevis.
Mojo Music Nights presents a night with Jimmy Nevis as the headliner featuring DJ Cosher and King Qasim.
Entry is FREE!
Jimmy Nevis is no stranger to the music scene and is best known for his unique blend of pop, R&B, and electro sound.
His catchy melodies, soulful lyrics, and infectious beats will have you jolling all night long.
Jimmy has had a number of chart-topping hits such as Heartboxing, Elephant Shoes, 7764 and Balloon which will have music lovers singing along this Friday.
Get ready for an electrifying night with lekker vibes and music to match with the aesthetic of the evening.
30 Regent Road, Seapoint is the place to be, the group will be performing live from 7pm to 11pm with King Qasin as the opening act and Jimmy alongside DJ Cosher as the headliner.
Come early as the venue has limited capacity and can only accommodate 600 patrons.
If you are hungry and thirsty, no biggie as there are 25 food stores and five unique bars to choose from at Cape Town’s most popular live music hot-spot.